This Is The Top Speed Of The Fastest Boat You Can Actually Buy
So, you are finally at that point where you want to buy a boat, or you're just being smart by checking models and prices, preparing for the future, you know. A few things in the world can match the feeling of open water surrounding you, with only you and your trusted vessel, poised to explore. Even fewer things can rival the sensation of slicing through the water at high speed, with nothing but the open ocean or sea ahead and the wind in your hair. For the latter, buying a speedboat may be the safest bet. However, with a world as rich and complex as that of boats, it can be somewhat daunting to identify a fast speedboat that is also available for purchase. Luckily, such a craft exists that is lightning fast and open for sale. Enter the Outerlimits SV-50, a speedboat that is not only one of our fastest boats ever built, but also the world's fastest production monohull.
The SV-50 might strike you as a typical high-end luxury speedboat, with its high-backed seats, recessed speakers, and digital throttles. However, what you might not notice immediately is that this vessel has recorded speeds of 180.47 miles per hour, thanks to a twin 2,000-horsepower engine setup. Of course, this could be considered an extreme case. But even on a regular day and with its usual setup, the SV-50 can still reach speeds of 145 miles per hour. Let's briefly examine this beastly watercraft, what makes it so impressive, and how much it might cost in today's market.
The SV-50 is more than a race boat
A supercar or hypercar is usually enough to stop everyone in their tracks on the open roads. These vehicles typically embody an almost otherworldly aura that strikes both fear and admiration in many who see them. When Outerlimits debuted the SV-50 in the early 2010s, the boat seemingly took on the same presence as these vehicles, with many considering it the racecar of the water. The boat is a V-bottom vessel measuring 50 feet and one inch long with a nine-foot beam. Its dry weight is 11,500 pounds, and the boat's fuel capacity is 250 gallons.
As a vessel meant for more than just racing, the boat's cabin includes bench lounge seating, cabin lighting, storage lockers, and an optional V-berth. The cockpit comes with several features, including carbon dash panels and switch panels, Livorsi DTS throttles with a triple trim switch, fiberglass cockpit liner, a leather-wrapped or suede steering wheel, and, of course, cupholders and two USB charging plugs. The boat also comes with a number of high-end materials in its overall construction, such as carbon fiber epoxy post-cured deck and hull lamination. However, what truly makes this boat shine are its twin staggered Mercury Racing engines.
It's all about the engines
For a pleasure boat, the SV-50 is pretty quick in the water. This is thanks to the engine options that the boat has, key of which are supplied by Mercury Racing. With regards to factors such as the vessel's configuration and the desired power level, engine options such as the twin Mercury Racing 1550/1350, which are each rated between 1,350 and 1,550 horsepower, are available. Other setups include the twin Mercury Racing 1350/1100 or the twin 2,000 horsepower option that saw the SV-50 set its world record. Outerlimits pairs these powerful motors with M8 drives, which are known to be great for a lower engine profile while also providing maximum efficiency and power output.
Like many high-end vessels, the Outerlimits SV-50 might not be for everyone. Sure, it might not be a yacht or a superyacht, but its $900,000 price tag should tell you that it has received as much care to make it as formidable as it is.