This Is The Top Speed Of The Fastest Boat You Can Actually Buy

So, you are finally at that point where you want to buy a boat, or you're just being smart by checking models and prices, preparing for the future, you know. A few things in the world can match the feeling of open water surrounding you, with only you and your trusted vessel, poised to explore. Even fewer things can rival the sensation of slicing through the water at high speed, with nothing but the open ocean or sea ahead and the wind in your hair. For the latter, buying a speedboat may be the safest bet. However, with a world as rich and complex as that of boats, it can be somewhat daunting to identify a fast speedboat that is also available for purchase. Luckily, such a craft exists that is lightning fast and open for sale. Enter the Outerlimits SV-50, a speedboat that is not only one of our fastest boats ever built, but also the world's fastest production monohull.

The SV-50 might strike you as a typical high-end luxury speedboat, with its high-backed seats, recessed speakers, and digital throttles. However, what you might not notice immediately is that this vessel has recorded speeds of 180.47 miles per hour, thanks to a twin 2,000-horsepower engine setup. Of course, this could be considered an extreme case. But even on a regular day and with its usual setup, the SV-50 can still reach speeds of 145 miles per hour. Let's briefly examine this beastly watercraft, what makes it so impressive, and how much it might cost in today's market.