5 Fun Daily-Driver Dodge Models You Can Find Used For Under $25k
A $25,000 budget and a desire to drive something fun from Dodge means you'll have to go used car shopping. We had to go back to the 2019 base model Journey to get under that threshold, and that model was underwhelming at best. While the crossover certainly qualified as a daily driver, it fell short in the fun department thanks to a modest four-banger under the hood.
The good news is that $25,000 still gets you several good options for a second-hand Dodge that's enjoyable to drive and can handle everyday tasks from commuting and grocery shopping to family road trips. The bad news is that the Dodge Viper and anything with the discontinued Hellcat engine didn't make the cut, but it's arguable whether these cars are suitable for daily driver duties anyway.
We looked at Autotrader's marketplace data to see what used Dodges are available at or below the $25K benchmark. We avoided cars with accident histories or title problems to keep prices on a level playing field. Further, the calculations for these pre-owned Dodges are based on average yearly mileage or less; the U.S. Department of Transportation reports that the typical American drives about 13,500 miles annually.
2018 Charger
Four doors and fun aren't mutually exclusive concepts. Since its sixth-generation rebirth for the 2006 model year, the Dodge Charger has had a knack for combining sedan practicality and muscle car vibes. However, you won't have to go that far back to be gentle on the wallet—a seventh-generation example from 2018 checks all the boxes. Best of all, you can usually find a Charger in the Hemi-powered R/T trim with rear-wheel drive for under $20,000.
The 370-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 is connected to an eight-speed automatic, making trips to the school drop-off line effortless. The mid-grade R/T trim also has an 8.4-inch infotainment screen with UConnect, a sport suspension, and 20-inch wheels among other standard goodies. At the same time, ample legroom and trunk space make the Dodge Charger ideal for road trips. Dropping down to the GT or GT Plus lowers the price, but you'll lose the Hemi V8. On the plus side, these V6 trims can be had with all-wheel drive, giving this Dodge winter driving credentials.
2020 Dodge Challenger
With a Dodge Charger on the list, it's reasonable to assume that its two-door sibling the Challenger is also represented here. This swoopy coupe shares many mechanicals with the Charger, but you can hit the road in something newer and still stay within budget. A 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T averages under $24,000 and has the familiar 5.7-liter V8 in the engine bay, making 375 horsepower when paired with a manual transmission. With luck, you might come across a 2021 edition or a more powerful Challenger R/T Scat Pack from an earlier year. Despite being a two-door, the Challenger has an adult-friendly second row, making it a justifiable daily driver.
The R/T trim comes standard with a six-speed Tremec manual transmission, which isn't ideal for stop-and-go traffic but can make weekend adventures joyful behind the wheel. If that's an issue, the eight-speed automatic won't command much of a price difference. Similar to the Charger, Dodge offered GT and SXT trim Challengers with a V6 that spun the wheels on all four corners.
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
Everyone has their own idea of what makes a daily driver. For those who need more hauling capability behind their Dodge badge, the 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup is the way to go. This was the last model year before FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) spun off Ram into a separate division. For less than $15,000, buyers can still find an entry-level Dodge Ram 1500 ST or mid-tier SLT trim with under 100,000 miles.
Many of these trucks are capable of towing over 10,000 pounds, making the Ram 1500 a capable daily workhorse. There's no significant price difference between rear- and four-wheel drive, so pick the configuration that meets your needs. Standard features like cruise control and a sliding rear window make the SLT a worthwhile upgrade with not much of a price premium. If you don't mind maxing out the $25K budget and losing the Dodge moniker, you can look at a more recent Ram 1500 pickup from the 2018–2021 model years.
2021 Durango
The Dodge Durango is an old-school, body-on-frame SUV that splits the difference between passenger car comfort and pickup truck capability. $25K can get you a five-passenger 2021 edition in base SXT trim, powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 making 293 horsepower. Careful shopping can land you a next-level GT trim Durango with seven seats, 20-inch wheels, and additional extras.
If your idea of driving fun involves a Hemi V8, you'll need to add an extra $5,000 to $10,000 to the budget to opt for a Durango R/T with the 5.7-liter engine and 360 horsepower. The seven-passenger R/T also comes with a sport suspension, leather upholstery, heated first and second row seats, and other niceties. Dodge shoppers who like the R/T's features but don't want to cross the $25,000 boundary can drop back to the 2019 or 2020 model year. Sadly, getting into a supercharged Durango SRT Hellcat with 710 horsepower requires doubling or tripling the budget.
2024 Hornet
Yes, you can get an almost-new Dodge for under $25,000. The automaker had high expectations for the Hornet, a mostly rebadged version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale, when it launched for 2023. However, an early history of recalls and other problems has cooled the hoped-for excitement from buyers. As a result, the Hornet's resale values have plummeted. According to Kelley Blue Book, a base 2023 Hornet GT with an original MSRP of $32,220 has a current resale value of $18,509, an almost 43% drop in two years. Dodge hasn't helped matters by lowering the 2025 Hornet's starting price to $29,995.
This situation has created an opportunity for buyers to snap up a 268-horsepower (on premium gas) compact crossover that can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 6.1 seconds, according to MotorTrend. Skipping the 2023 model year to bypass the first-year glitches in favor of the 2024 Hornet results in the ready availability of low-mileage examples still under warranty for well under $25,000. Since reliability is still uncertain, getting a pre-purchase inspection from a trusted mechanic is smart for anyone considering a used Dodge Hornet.