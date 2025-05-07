5 Fun Daily-Driver Dodge Models You Can Find Used For Under $25k

A $25,000 budget and a desire to drive something fun from Dodge means you'll have to go used car shopping. We had to go back to the 2019 base model Journey to get under that threshold, and that model was underwhelming at best. While the crossover certainly qualified as a daily driver, it fell short in the fun department thanks to a modest four-banger under the hood.

Advertisement

The good news is that $25,000 still gets you several good options for a second-hand Dodge that's enjoyable to drive and can handle everyday tasks from commuting and grocery shopping to family road trips. The bad news is that the Dodge Viper and anything with the discontinued Hellcat engine didn't make the cut, but it's arguable whether these cars are suitable for daily driver duties anyway.

We looked at Autotrader's marketplace data to see what used Dodges are available at or below the $25K benchmark. We avoided cars with accident histories or title problems to keep prices on a level playing field. Further, the calculations for these pre-owned Dodges are based on average yearly mileage or less; the U.S. Department of Transportation reports that the typical American drives about 13,500 miles annually.

Advertisement