What's The Best Alternative To Shazam For Android Users?

It's usually easy to find out what song you're listening to, you just check Spotify (or your other streaming service of choice). Even radio station playlists are easy to access online. However, sometimes you need a bit of help. For example, you might want to identify a song from a commercial or TV show. Or your neighbor might be blaring their playlist at such high decibels that you can hear it through the walls, and you're intrigued by what they're listening to. If you're using a music identification app, you need it to be fast and accurate. Shazam does both those of things extremely well.

Shazam was launched in the United Kingdom in 2002. Back then, you'd ring a phone number, hold your phone up to record a song for 30 seconds, and it would (for a small fee) send you a text with the name of your song. It's moved on since then. In 2018, Shazam was bought by Apple. Despite being an Apple product, you can still use it on Android phones. (This isn't the only Apple app available to Android users. Apple TV was also recently made available.) Shazam can be linked, as you would expect, to an Apple Music account, but it also works with Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Music. Plus, it's free to use.

The one big drawback is that Shazam doesn't help you identify earworms. If you have a song rattling around in your brain that you can't identify, humming it to Shazam won't get you anywhere. For that, you'll need Shazam's biggest competitor.

