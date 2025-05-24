Who Owns Inland Truck Parts? (And Are Their Parts Made In America?)

When it comes to vehicles, the appeal usually lies in their use. A supercar or hypercar may look stunning parked out front or in your garage, but what truly gives it its presence is the ability to outpace most other vehicles on the road. Similarly, a tractor out on the farm instills a sense of confidence, knowing that no amount of land can challenge you and your trusty American-made John Deere. Vehicles make work easier with a level of precision that would be impossible to replicate with your bare hands. However, like any machine, vehicles are often susceptible to breakdowns, whether caused by mishaps or general wear and tear. Fortunately, there is a nearly endless array of repair facilities to help get your vehicle up and running quickly. Among the most beloved in the plains and midwest regions of the United States is Inland Truck Parts & Service, a 100 percent employee-owned and operated American company.

Inland Truck Parts is a full-service repair shop offering a range of services including preventive maintenance and roadside assistance, while also serving as a remanufacturing company that sells a variety of top-tier components for a wide range of 4x4s, SUVs, farm equipment, and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. The company's corporate headquarters is in Overland Park, Kansas, with several operating locations spread throughout the American heartland, including Kansas, North Dakota, Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Montana, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.