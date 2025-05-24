Who Owns Inland Truck Parts? (And Are Their Parts Made In America?)
When it comes to vehicles, the appeal usually lies in their use. A supercar or hypercar may look stunning parked out front or in your garage, but what truly gives it its presence is the ability to outpace most other vehicles on the road. Similarly, a tractor out on the farm instills a sense of confidence, knowing that no amount of land can challenge you and your trusty American-made John Deere. Vehicles make work easier with a level of precision that would be impossible to replicate with your bare hands. However, like any machine, vehicles are often susceptible to breakdowns, whether caused by mishaps or general wear and tear. Fortunately, there is a nearly endless array of repair facilities to help get your vehicle up and running quickly. Among the most beloved in the plains and midwest regions of the United States is Inland Truck Parts & Service, a 100 percent employee-owned and operated American company.
Inland Truck Parts is a full-service repair shop offering a range of services including preventive maintenance and roadside assistance, while also serving as a remanufacturing company that sells a variety of top-tier components for a wide range of 4x4s, SUVs, farm equipment, and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. The company's corporate headquarters is in Overland Park, Kansas, with several operating locations spread throughout the American heartland, including Kansas, North Dakota, Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Montana, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.
Inland Truck Parts was founded in Minnesota
Like many automotive companies in the U.S. like Treadwright Tires, Inland Truck Parts has a rich history that dates back to the 20th century. The company was founded in 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Back then, it was known as "Industrial and Truck Parts" before merging with Nebraska Parts Co. to form Inland Truck Parts Co. in 1975. Since its establishment, the company has been steadily growing, not just in terms of locations but also in the range of services it provides. One of the key forces behind this expansion has been acquisitions and mergers, including the purchase of businesses like Custom Class 8 Truck Service in Grand Island, Nebraska; Drive Train Industries in Denver, Colorado; D&S Truck Service and C&E Truck & Auto Repair, both in Oklahoma City; Logan's Truck & Auto LLC in Rapid City, South Dakota; and Grizzly Maintenance in Casper, Wyoming.
When it comes to its parts and components, Inland Truck Parts is known to keep a diverse inventory, including a range of remanufactured and rebuilt components. While the company doesn't explicitly state whether its entire catalog is American-made, it assures its customers that each of its remanufactured products doesn't compromise quality or performance despite being cost-effective. With so many of its facilities located within the continental U.S., you can be assured that a sizable percentage of its products are indeed produced in the U.S.
ITP's product line is fairly comprehensive
Inland Truck Parts states that its remanufactured parts and components meet factory specifications. Transmissions and drivelines, for example, meet OEM specs, making them just as good as the ones your vehicle came with from the factory. The company even notes that some of its solutions may enhance your vehicle's performance, depending on the manufacturing process or the quality of the materials used.
Additionally, Inland Truck Parts has several expert diagnostic and technical support teams who know vehicles inside and out and strive to provide your machine with the best care possible. Its products range from engine and exhaust systems to heating and air conditioning components and critical elements like differentials, driveshafts, and transfer cases. At the time of this writing, ITP has over two dozen locations in the states mentioned above. There are also the aforementioned acquisitions and mergers, which have further broadened its operational area and domestic presence.