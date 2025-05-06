Why Are Waterproof TVs So Expensive?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As an electronic device with sensitive internal components, a TV is very susceptible to water damage. This is because the electrical conductivity of water can cause short circuits and corrosion if the circuitry inside the TV gets wet. Alongside this, water has ions and other impurities that can form pathways for electricity to flow where they shouldn't, and these cause malfunction or potential permanent damage to the TV. There are, however, televisions that have protection from water, and these are called waterproof TVs. Because of this waterproof capability, these types of TVs are expensive due to the specialized engineering and materials used to build them.

A waterproof television is made to withstand water exposure for outdoor settings, kitchens, or bathrooms. Waterproof TVs are usually IP65 rated, making them resistant to dust, water, and other environmental factors. They are more durable, can withstand temperature fluctuations, are rustproof, scratch-resistant, and, because of its robust and sturdy build, can last longer than a regular TV.

An outdoor TV is another type of television that has some degree of water resistance, but these are not the same as waterproof TVs. Outdoor TVs are made to withstand the elements, including water, but depending on its IP rating these are not fully waterproof. Most outdoor TVs have an IP55 rating, which means limited protection against water, or they can tolerate water splashes and rain but are not completely waterproof and cannot be submerged. Compared to a true waterproof TV, with IP ratings of 65 to 67, its level of resistance against water is much stronger, as it includes protection against immersion for depths ranging from 15 centimeters to 1 meter for short periods of time.

