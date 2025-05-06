Is The Dolus SUV A Real Car?

Judging by the film's anemic box office numbers, we'd wager that not many of you ventured out to the multiplex when "Locked" made its 2025 theatrical debut. But those that did buy the ticket and take the wild cinematic ride that is "Locked" were treated to a pulse-pounding thriller which — despite some of the narrative and stylistic shortcomings that divided critics — offered a standout, one-man-show styled turn from Bill Skarsgård that deftly anchors this harrowing action. As it stands, Skarsgård is about the only performer you see for the better part of the film's 95-minute runtime.

If you're unfamiliar with the setup for "Locked," Skarsgård portrays Eddie, a down-on-his-luck car thief who ends up in mortal danger after he tries to jack a Dolus SUV off the street, only to find himself trapped inside and at the mercy of the vehicle's sadistic owner, William (Sir Anthony Hopkins). After ensnaring his prey, William proceeds to torture Eddie via heavy-duty upgrades one might deem better suited to cinema's more prestigious spy cars. While Skarsgård is the unquestioned star of "Locked," the luxury Dolus SUV is every bit as worthy of the big screen closeup, leaving many to wonder where they might buy one for themselves.

Unfortunately, it is impossible for fans of "Locked" to buy a luxury Dolus SUV, because neither the brand nor the vehicle actually exists. You can, however, get your hands on the vehicle the production used to create its Dolus.

