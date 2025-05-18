Why Do CDs Reflect Light In Rainbow Colors?

Even though the compact disc may not have experienced the resurgence that vinyl records have seen in recent years, it remains an endearing and nostalgic form of physical media for many. Being so thin while containing so much information is fascinating in its own right, but perhaps an even more peculiar element of CDs, as well as DVDs and Blu-Rays, is their unique ability to reflect light as rainbow colors. It's certainly a cool look, but have you ever wondered how it happens?

To answer this requires little more than some basic science know-how. Light may largely appear white to the naked eye, but in actuality, it is typically made up of various colors, primarily red, blue, and green, and combinations of these shades. Whenever light comes in contact with your CD a phenomena known as interference takes place. This is where several light waves interact with one another, resulting in the amplitude of the waves being noticeably altered. This only occurs when light comes into contact with surfaces of a certain thickness, such as water droplets, bubbles, or a floating film of oil.

The mirrored surface of a CD is surprisingly sophisticated in its construction, as you can imagine for something that has to carry a wealth of data. It produces particularly strong levels of interference that cause the waves to combine and the amplitudes to increase significantly. This results in the bold colors that you end up seeing, which can change depending on the angle from which you view the disc.

