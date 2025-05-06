Here Is The Longest Time Any Human Has Spent In Space, Both Consecutive And Cumulative Days

When NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore finally returned to Earth in March, they had spent 286 days in space. Not willingly, however, as a string of technical delays kept prolonging their stay aboard the space station. In doing so, the duo also set the record for the longest unplanned continuous stay in space. Spending over nine months in zero gravity is no small feat, but their journey was not the longest spaceflight mission of its kind.

In fact, it was not even the longest recorded continuous stay in space, or even the combined highest number of days. Even among NASA's ranks, the pair stands behind several trailblazers, some of whom spent almost a whole year living aboard the space station, conducting scientific experiments. Interestingly, the record holder for the longest single mission in space clocked nearly double the number of days compared to some of NASA's record-holders.

The record holder in question is Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 80, and had spent over a year and two months in space. After spending a long time in space, physical weakness is a given. Interestingly, when Polyakov returned, he walked from his capsule and sat on a seat, all on his own. "He also stole a cigarette from a friend nearby, but could hardly be blamed for that. He sipped a small brandy and inwardly celebrated his mission," writes Philip Baker, in his book titled "The Story of Manned Space Stations."

