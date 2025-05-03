Why Do Microphones Sometimes Make A Screeching Sound? Sound System Feedback, Explained

At this point, it is an overused joke. Someone in a movie steps up to a microphone to say something serious or awkward, and when they start talking, a screeching sound can be heard. For as rote as it may be in media, microphone feedback is a very real thing that anyone has the possibility of encountering. You could be a well-seasoned sound engineer working with a band with decades of experience on a concert, and feedback could still occur. Although the actual science and math behind feedback is rather complicated, the true explanation of how it occurs is rather simple.

Basically, everything that makes a noise operates at a certain frequency. Microphones and sound systems have their own frequencies as well, and no two pieces of equipment are going to vibrate at the same frequency, leaving you vulnerable to irregularities that could cause feedback if they interact with each other. In the simplest way possible, feedback occurs when you make a noise into a microphone. That noise is then projected out of the sound system, and the microphone captures that projected noise, causing an endless cycle of frequency clashing. Feedback problems are more likely if your microphone is very close to a speaker, if the person using the microphone is not very close to it, or if the sound of the microphone itself is too loud. Other factors, such as the size and shape of the room you are in or using multiple microphones together, also contribute. Thankfully, there are ways to minimize microphone feedback.

