Is Genesis Really Making A Production G90 Coupe?
It might still be one of the newer kids on the block, but Hyundai's luxury arm Genesis has already established a name for itself and churned out a number of impressive cars over its short life. Its current flagship sedan is the G90, which takes aim at segment heavyweights like the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7-Series. We think it makes a solid case for itself, particularly since it undercuts its German rivals on price and does without the flashy, divisive tech seen on those models. Reports suggest that Genesis is planning to complement the G90 sedan with a coupe, which was recently revealed in concept form. If it reaches production, it might be arriving sooner rather than later.
Its arrival still remains an "if" not a "when" for now, as Genesis hasn't confirmed that a G90 coupe will definitely be put into production, nor has it shed any light on which markets might receive the car. However, the comments about a potential production version from multiple senior figures at the automaker have been promising.
In an interview with Motor1, Genesis' chief creative officer, Luc Donckerwolke, said that the business case for a G90 coupe was helped by the fact that "there was no compromise to be made in the design and in the desirability of the product by taking the platform of the G90." He said that the decision to produce a coupe would be based on market demands, but that he was confident that there was enough of a market for the car.
There might be a G90 convertible on the way after all
Comments from other executives have been similarly positive, with the brand's head of design, Il-hun Yoon, telling Drive that "we are really working hard for [the G90 coupe] to show on the road." Development costs for the G90 coupe should be significantly lower than those of a standalone coupe model, as Genesis is planning on using the standard wheelbase of the G90. As well as giving the coupe a distinctive look, this should also drastically cut down on the number of unique components that will need to be developed for the car, with many drivetrain parts potentially able to be carried over from the sedan.
If Genesis does greenlight the coupe, there's a possibility that a convertible might also be launched alongside it. Yoon told Drive that his team is "studying four different kind of directions," although he pointed out that he had no say in deciding whether there was a business case for any additional variants.
It's worth keeping in mind that Genesis executives have previously claimed that the brand was putting a version of its X Convertible EV concept into production, but seemingly backtracked on those plans. In the interview with Motor1, Donckerwolke touched on those claims, saying "we realized that people were not ready [for that model] yet." It's possible that the brand might also backtrack on these plans, but these comments are an encouraging sign nonetheless.