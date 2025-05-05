Is Genesis Really Making A Production G90 Coupe?

It might still be one of the newer kids on the block, but Hyundai's luxury arm Genesis has already established a name for itself and churned out a number of impressive cars over its short life. Its current flagship sedan is the G90, which takes aim at segment heavyweights like the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7-Series. We think it makes a solid case for itself, particularly since it undercuts its German rivals on price and does without the flashy, divisive tech seen on those models. Reports suggest that Genesis is planning to complement the G90 sedan with a coupe, which was recently revealed in concept form. If it reaches production, it might be arriving sooner rather than later.

Its arrival still remains an "if" not a "when" for now, as Genesis hasn't confirmed that a G90 coupe will definitely be put into production, nor has it shed any light on which markets might receive the car. However, the comments about a potential production version from multiple senior figures at the automaker have been promising.

In an interview with Motor1, Genesis' chief creative officer, Luc Donckerwolke, said that the business case for a G90 coupe was helped by the fact that "there was no compromise to be made in the design and in the desirability of the product by taking the platform of the G90." He said that the decision to produce a coupe would be based on market demands, but that he was confident that there was enough of a market for the car.

