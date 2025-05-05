Are Automated Car Washes Safe For Classic Cars?

Classic cars are more than just machines you use for your commute — they're rolling time capsules of automotive history. Many of these cars are crafted with intricate attention to detail, which stands in stark contrast to today's mass-produced vehicles that are churned out on assembly lines with less focus on individuality.

Because they're designed in a certain way, these vehicles generally demand more TLC than their modern counterparts. They often feature older paint formulations, fragile clear coats, and trim materials that simply weren't built to withstand modern cleaning chemicals or abrasive brushes.

They may also come with decades of wear, oxidation, or restoration work — all calling for a gentler hand. That casual $10 tunnel wash might be fine for your daily driver, but for your '60s Mustang or a '70s Chevelle? One careless session can result in hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in damage. Let's dive into what really goes on in those seemingly convenient drive-thru washes.