What Was The Worst Accident In US Aviation History? (And What Caused It?)

The recently solved Hindenburg mystery is often the first event to pop up in discussions about the worst aviation disasters, partly because of the iconic newsreel footage of the 1937 accident in Lakehurst, New Jersey. The Air Force's deadliest crash came in 1952, and the worst commercial airline accident in the United States came in the late '70s when American Airlines Flight 191 crashed near O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, killing nearly 300 people. On May 25, 1979, the three-engined McDonnell Douglas DC-10 pictured above took off from O'Hare on its way to Los Angeles. After a flight that lasted just 31 seconds, the jet lost control, collided with a building, and crashed in a field. The impact and resulting fire killed the 258 passengers and 13 crew members aboard, along with two people on the ground. During takeoff, the left engine broke loose, flipped over the wing, and fell to the runway. Captain Walter Lux and First Officer James Dillard tried to climb with the remaining two engines, but hydraulic lines had been severed and the wing and important instruments were damaged.

Despite their best efforts, the left wing failed, making it impossible to achieve the lift symmetry required for a stable flight. Without proper thrust or aerodynamics, the plane quickly went out of control, cartwheeled into a building, and crashed into a nearby field and mobile home park. Following a lengthy investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a detailed 103-page report, identifying "asymmetrical stall" and "roll of the aircraft" as the probable cause of the crash. The report also blamed the failure of the engine pylon attachment points, which had been damaged during earlier maintenance. After the accident came loads of legal and business troubles for American Airlines and McDonnell-Douglas, including a lawsuit filed by families of the victims seeking compensation for their loss.

