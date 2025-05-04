Why Do Camera Flashes Make Your Eyes Turn Red In Photos?

We have all had a picture taken of us where we look like a demon because our eyes are completely red. A lot of the time, this is just a silly thing we can get past, but these red-eyed photos have plagued plenty of people trying to commemorate important moments in their lives, be they weddings, holidays, birthdays, or just a nice family vacation. Nobody wants a picture hanging on their wall that captured a couple's first dance at their wedding reception where the groom's eyes look like they're on fire.

This is something that occurs with your camera's flash enabled, whether you're using a film or digital camera. The reason for these red-eyed pictures is quite simple, but nerdy. If you are using the flash on your camera, chances are that you are in a dark environment, be it inside or outside. To compensate for the darkness, your pupils become dilated, which means that they expand. If someone flashes a bright light in your eyes, your pupils do not have enough time to contract, leaving your retinas and their underlying choroids exposed. The flashing light reflects off your eyes and goes back into the exposed film or the camera's sensor. The red emerges as a reflection of the blood vessels and choroids' pigmentation. This is also why you get yellow or white eyes from flash photos of some animals. Photography is all about light, and being able to wield light to get the best picture is an impressive skill. Luckily, there are ways to get around having red eyes in your flash pictures.

