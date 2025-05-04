Why Is Snooze 9 Minutes? Everyone's Been Getting It Wrong, And Here's Why

Are you someone who hits snooze three times before crawling out of bed — or do you leap up at the first chime, wondering why anyone would want to delay the inevitable? The snooze button is a divisive feature in our daily lives. People have very strong opinions about it. For some, it's a gentle gateway between sleep and wakefulness, a comforting cushion that makes mornings just a little more bearable. For others, it's the ultimate productivity killer, tricking us into fragmented sleep when we're at our most sleepy and vulnerable.

Advertisement

If you're in the pro-snooze camp, then the exact number of minutes you get after hitting the snooze button is pretty important. Many alarm clocks allow you to set your own snooze length, but they all come with a default. If you're from the U.S. – or you're an iPhone user – then you probably reckon that nine minutes is the standard snooze allowance. You may have even set your alarm for nine, 18, or 27 minutes before you actually need to get up so you can fit in a few snoozes before you need to eventually roll out of bed.

Many modern alarm clocks have a nine-minute snooze feature, including iPhone alarms, which have a preset nine-minute snooze time with no option to customize it. This has led many seemingly reputable sources to claim that the nine-minute snooze has a long historical precedent. However, I discovered the history of snoozable alarm clocks tells a different story.

Advertisement