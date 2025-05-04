What Does A Red Exclamation Mark In The Messages App Mean?

Your network is the main reason why you're seeing the red exclamation mark when sending an SMS through the Messages app. In this case, you can try to fix the network issue by turning Airplane Mode on and off.

If you're facing the problem while sending an iMessage, the first step you should take is to make sure that your iMessage is enabled. Do this by going to Settings, then Apps, and then selecting Messages. If it is toggled on, try disabling it, waiting a few seconds, and then toggling it back on. Then check the Send & Receive option and make sure your phone number is selected in both sections.

The Messages app will also display a red exclamation mark if you try to send a message to a person whose contact details are saved incorrectly on your device, so check and make sure the phone number or the email ID of the recipient you've saved on your Apple device is correct.

You'll also want to check your Internet connection by opening a webpage on your device or accessing YouTube. If you find that your Internet is not working, try toggling Airplane Mode on and off. You should also restart your Wi-Fi router if you're connected to a Wi-Fi connection. If that doesn't work, you can consider other things to fix your Wi-Fi, like changing your router location or contacting your Internet service provider for help.

