Yes, A Tugboat Can Capsize – A Look At The Risks These Vessels Face

Tugboats may look tough, but they're not immune to accidents, and capsizing is one of the most serious. These compact, high-powered boats operate in tight spaces, push and pull vessels many times their size (even aircraft carriers), and face strong currents and heavy mechanical loads. And yes, they can capsize quickly, and often without warning.

Take the George H. Ledcor incident on the Fraser River, for instance. It capsized in 2018 while hauling a gravel barge. The cause was a dangerous condition called girding, where the towline exerts a sideways force, pulling the tug broadside. The vessel flipped before the crew could abort the operation. The vessel had three abort systems on board, which proved another failure point that contributed to the incident. Capsizing isn't rare either. Between 2005 and 2018, the Transportation Safety Board reported 26 girding incidents, 21 of which led to tugboat capsizing.