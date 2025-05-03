Do Hybrid Diesel Cars Exist?

Hybrid vehicles are more common than ever before, with virtually all mainstream automakers in the U.S. offering a hybrid in their lineups. Most of the hybrid vehicles we see today utilize electric motors in conjunction with gasoline engines, while only a handful can be found with diesel powertrains. It's a wonder why there aren't more diesel hybrids, given the already great fuel efficiency and torque of diesel engines is a great combination alongside the low-speed efficiency and emissions benefits of electric assistance. Whilst diesel hybrids do exist, they are not available for the U.S. market.

Diesel hybrids have, however, found success in European markets. One of the best examples in recent years being the Mercedes-Benz GLE350de, a plug-in hybrid luxury SUV that merges electric power with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. Mercedes has several other cars with a diesel hybrid power unit, with manufacturers like Audi, Volvo, and Range Rover also offering vehicles in the same class. While these vehicles have great fuel efficiency and low CO2 emissions, they have struggled to gain traction in automotive markets globally.

Although they are not available in the states, diesel hybrids do exist, but they are not nearly as popular as their gasoline counterparts. Despite the theoretical efficiency advantages they pose, there are specific reasons as to why they haven't caught on like petrol hybrids have.

