Why Do Some Metro Trains Have Rubber Tires?

Public transport has come a long way from old time steam engine trains, with rapid transits, or metros, being commonplace in most large cities. But from the beginning, most trains relied on steel wheels to support them. However, certain metros will instead choose to employ rubber tires similar to those found on automobiles.

As you can imagine, rubber tires on a public transport carrying hundreds of passengers while moving at high speeds don't work quite the same as your Prius. To aid in traction, these wheels rely on special horizontal rolling pads that roll them through the guide bar's interior, with the bars also providing the vehicle with power. The guide system itself can vary in its construction depending on the specific network. While a good few railways use the more standard rolled or flat steel to support rubber tires, many of these metro systems instead rely on guide bars constructed out of concrete that allow for greater friction and roll resistance.

The origins of rubber tire metros dates back to the early 20th century in France, when companies such as Michelin sought to replace the steel wheels of locomotives with rubber ones to aid in acceleration and comfort. Rubber tire metros continue to be widely used throughout France, although other countries such as Mexico and Canada have gone on to adopt the tire type through some of their systems as well.

