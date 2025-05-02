Should You Avoid Leaving A Car Battery On A Concrete Floor?

On the surface, a car battery seems like a solid, relatively indestructible element of an automobile. They're dense, heavy, and don't always show the clearest signs of aging. With that said, these components are far from invincible and very much able to age, decay, and malfunction like any other car part. After all, there are multiple signs that your car battery needs to be replaced. At the same time, what is there to say about car batteries that aren't in use and are stored away? More specifically, what can one expect from a car battery set on a concrete garage floor?

Advertisement

The idea that storing a car battery on a concrete floor is bad for it is quite dated. Way back in the day, when car batteries were comprised of more fragile materials like wood and glass, wet concrete was a threat. The wood could soak up moisture, swelling, and damaging the cells, rendering the battery useless. Throughout the decades, though, car batteries and their casings have become more heavy-duty, comprised of thick plastic and rubber. These materials aren't subject to the same swelling and subsequent damage as their predecessors, so they're entirely safe to store on a concrete floor.

As solid and storage-ready as modern car batteries are, proper storage is crucial. Though they're game for prolonged exposure to concrete floors, there are some storage dos and don'ts that should be considered.

Advertisement