Why Does The iPhone Have A Barometer? (And How To Use It)

For many in the tech arena, the iPhone has been, and likely always will be, the gold standard for handheld mobile devices. The smartphones were the very definition of "game changer" when they debuted in 2007, and they have continued to evolve into some of the most technologically advanced devices on the consumer electronics scene in the years since.

These days, the iPhone has become such an advanced piece of tech that it tends to have lots of features and functions installed that many users don't even know about. With the list of hidden iPhone features only seeming to get longer with every new iteration of IOS, it's likely that some users will never fully grasp what their devices are actually capable of. Even as Apple continues to build new functions into the iPhone, a few have been around for a while now, though you still may not know about them.

For example, did you know that your iPhone has a barometer built into it? Apple's iPhones have boasted a built-in barometer since the device's sixth generation. As for why the Apple design team began incorporating barometers into the smartphones, it's likely because a barometer can help provide the device with better readings for vertical location, which greatly improves the iPhone's GPS capabilities. So, how exactly does a barometer aid in that particular endeavor?

