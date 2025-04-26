Why Do The Cockpit Windows Open On Some Aircraft?

Airplane windows might seem ordinary, but they are as much of an engineering marvel as the rest of a modern aircraft. These windows are made of three layers of material to facilitate the plane's pressurization without breaking under such enormous forces. While the cabin windows are not meant to be opened by the passengers under usual circumstances, the cockpit side windows are a different story.

Advertisement

These windows on some aircraft — like the Boeing 737, 767, and 777 and Airbus A330 — are designed to be used by the cockpit crew in an emergency (and no, using them is not as cumbersome as opening an emergency exit door in the main cabin). These windows also help pilots and ground crew before the flight takes off. You might wonder how such easily accessible portals don't become a safety hazard, as broken airplane windows and the Boeing 737 MAX 9 door debacle have made big news. In truth, the ingenious design of the windows and aerodynamics of an aircraft make these openable cockpit windows extremely safe. Let's dive in and explore why planes must have cockpit windows that open along with the science behind their design.

Advertisement