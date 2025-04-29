How Much HP Does The GM LC9 Engine Have & Is It Any Good? Here's What Users Say

General Motors introduced the LC9, a 5.3L V8 Vortec engine, in the tenth-generation, four-wheel-drive GMT900-based Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL. The LC9 is a member of the Gen IV V8 GM small block family. It has a compression ratio of 9.6:1 and uses two overhead valves per cylinder activated by hydraulic roller lifters and pushrods driven by a single, centrally-located camshaft. LC9 engines were assembled in Romulus, Michigan, or Silao, Mexico, beginning in 2006 and ending after orders were filled for the 2014 model year. It was replaced by the EcoTec3 5.3-liter V8 engine.

The 5.3L LC9 Vortec is a performance engine at heart with only minor differences from GM's LS engine. The list of materials includes cast-aluminum cylinder heads and engine block, a composite intake manifold, a cast nodular iron crankshaft, and powdered metal connecting rods and main bearing caps.

The LC9 can operate on regular unleaded gasoline or E85. Using regular unleaded, the LC9 V8 produces 320 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 335 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. With E85 in the tank, the LC9 produces 326 horsepower at 5,300 rpm with peak torque of 348 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm.