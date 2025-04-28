The Worst Gaming TV On The Market (And The Best To Buy Instead, According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are certain features that are essential when determining which TV can produce the best gaming experience. First, you'll want to look for a product that includes HDMI 2.1 ports, which can provide enhanced resolution options, quicker refresh rates, and reduced input latency. You'll want to verify the TV offers ports with full HDMI 2.1 support, and not just partial support, which can limit performance. For those unfamiliar, here's what HDMI stands for and what the number after it means.

Advertisement

You also want to ensure your television includes a "game mode," which uses methods of reducing the time between a button press and the action on screen (input lag). Without a means to reduce latency, your gaming experience could be highly frustrating, especially on titles that require quick and precise actions, like an online shooter.

In addition, you'll want to avoid screen tearing, which occurs when a console and the TV aren't synced, and the display produces multiple disjointed frames at once. The best TVs for gaming now feature variable refresh rate technology, which essentially forces the TV to wait until the console sends the next frame to display, meaning your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S is working in concert with the TV, delivering an uninterrupted visual experience. So, with those essential features in mind, which set should you avoid, and what is your best option instead?

Advertisement