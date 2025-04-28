The Worst Gaming TV On The Market (And The Best To Buy Instead, According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are certain features that are essential when determining which TV can produce the best gaming experience. First, you'll want to look for a product that includes HDMI 2.1 ports, which can provide enhanced resolution options, quicker refresh rates, and reduced input latency. You'll want to verify the TV offers ports with full HDMI 2.1 support, and not just partial support, which can limit performance. For those unfamiliar, here's what HDMI stands for and what the number after it means.
You also want to ensure your television includes a "game mode," which uses methods of reducing the time between a button press and the action on screen (input lag). Without a means to reduce latency, your gaming experience could be highly frustrating, especially on titles that require quick and precise actions, like an online shooter.
In addition, you'll want to avoid screen tearing, which occurs when a console and the TV aren't synced, and the display produces multiple disjointed frames at once. The best TVs for gaming now feature variable refresh rate technology, which essentially forces the TV to wait until the console sends the next frame to display, meaning your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S is working in concert with the TV, delivering an uninterrupted visual experience. So, with those essential features in mind, which set should you avoid, and what is your best option instead?
The worst for gaming: TCL S Class S3
The TCL S Class S3 is an entry-level line of TVs from 32 to 43 inches in size and is extremely affordable at less than $150. These sets aren't considered terrible by everyone, and even feature some top ratings from customers. You can even opt for the Google TV OS version, which we placed second in our list of every major smart TV OS ranked worst to best based on features.
However, it's a terrible choice for gaming. The S3 doesn't feature resolutions beyond 1080p and lacks much of the technology that improves the gaming experience. For example, forget about high frame rates; this display only supports 60 Hertz. Older HDMI 1.4 ports, mean your console's performance is hampered, and there isn't support for variable refresh rates. It also suffers from a dim picture with any ambient light present.
However, the worst aspect of gaming on the TCL S3 is the input lag. According to RTINGS.com, with game mode turned off, you get 50.8 milliseconds of lag, and with game mode enabled, it only drops to 28.4 milliseconds. For some perspective, you can find TVs with input lag well below 10 milliseconds, which could make the difference in a competitive title. Due to a lackluster response time, a lot of additional blurring of moving objects is present, making it a truly frustrating experience. One customer review (via Walmart) explained, "It takes forever to turn on or load, randomly restarts during programs, and lags terribly."
Consider the TCL QM8 Series QLED instead
The QM8 series from TCL features mini-LED technology, offers gamers arguably one of the brightest images available on the market today, and greatly minimizes glare, making it ideal even in bright rooms. Highly reviewed by several professional outlets and customers alike, this product has some special perks for gamers, such as two ports with full HDMI 2.1 support (4K resolution at 144 Hertz or 1080p resolution at 240 Hertz), variable refresh rate technology, and an enhanced game mode with reduced input lag.
The TCL QM8 (65-inch) also made our list of the best-rated TVs under $1,000. CNET explained that when testing "Ori and the Will of the Wisps" at 4K resolution and 120 Hertz, the title was more visually appealing on the QM8 than any previous setup used before. One reviewer (via Best Buy) stated, "I highly recommend these [TVs] for any gamer on Xbox or PS5 it's a 10/10." Another owner reported (via Amazon), "Awesome TV! Gamers dream comes true!"
The QM8 comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 98-inch, and possibly the largest consumer-grade set to date at 115 inches. These retail anywhere from $899, all the way up to a whopping $19,999 for the largest screen.