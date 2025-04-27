Want A Bulletproof G-Wagon? Here's What You Need To Know
Mercedes-Benz does not actively advertise which models come in bulletproof Guard variants. If you visit the company website, it only shows the Mercedes-Benz S 860 GUARD 4MATIC on its Guard page, although you can get in touch with its representatives to inquire about new or used armored models. This is unlike BMW, which shows off multiple armored models through BMW Protection Vehicles, like the BMW i7 Protection and the BMW X5 Security Plus.
However, some publications suggest that the luxury car maker offers several Guard variants of some of its models. This includes the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard, the S 600 Pullman Guard, the E Guard, and the G 500 Guard.
The listed models seem to be on the older side, though. So, if you want the latest version of the venerable G-Wagon, whether it's the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 or the AMG G 63, but need enhanced protection, you must find a third-party company that either sells armored versions of these models or will add armor to one you already own.
Which companies provide armoring services?
There are quite a few companies that provide armoring services if you need extra protection while in your G-Wagon. One company that does so is Armormax. It has branches in the U.S., Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, India, the U.K., Ukraine, Pakistan, Dubai, the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana, allowing it to serve many clients globally. There's also Miami Armored, which has an office in Florida, and Alpine Armoring, located in Virginia.
INKAS is another armoring company, and its office is in Toronto, making it more convenient for Canadian customers. If you're located in mainland Europe, you may want to reach out to Alpha Armouring, which has an office in Stadthagen, Germany.
These companies offer custom armoring services, installing a chosen level of protection to a vehicle you provide. However, if you're in a rush, some of them also offer pre-owned models. That way, you can keep yourself protected immediately while waiting for the company to finish armoring the specific vehicle you want. After all, armor is custom-built for each vehicle, meaning it can take three months or more to finish the project. And if you don't want to bother with buying a car from a dealer, you can even ask some armoring companies to get the base chassis for you.
What are the levels of armor you can put on a G-Wagon?
There are four different ballistic standards that measure protection levels, each with its own rating system. Some of the widely recognized standards include STANAG (Standardization Agreement by NATO), UL (Underwriters Laboratories), and NIJ (National Institute of Justice), which is the research, development, and testing agency of the US Department of Justice.
To make it simple, we'll offer examples of the weapons the levels will protect against. UL levels 1 to 3 and NIJ HG1 and HG2 will protect you against handguns like a 9mm pistol or a .44 Magnum revolver. UL level 4 and NIJ HG2+ will withstand a shotgun blast.
If you need more serious protection, STANAG I, equivalent to UL levels 5 to 8 and NIJ RF1 and RF2, defends against most rifles. This includes the AK-47, M4, and Remington 700, loaded with full metal jacket or boattail bullets. STANAG II and III, which are equal to NIJ RF3 and UL 9, offer protection from the same weapons but can withstand more types of ammunition, including armor-piercing bullets.
Lastly, you can get top-level security with STANAG III+, UL 10+, or NIJ RF3+. These levels are strong enough to withstand fire from high-powered sniper rifles like the Barrett and its .50 BMG ammunition. So, if you are in a high-threat environment, this is the type of armor you need for your G-Wagon.