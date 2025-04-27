Want A Bulletproof G-Wagon? Here's What You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz does not actively advertise which models come in bulletproof Guard variants. If you visit the company website, it only shows the Mercedes-Benz S 860 GUARD 4MATIC on its Guard page, although you can get in touch with its representatives to inquire about new or used armored models. This is unlike BMW, which shows off multiple armored models through BMW Protection Vehicles, like the BMW i7 Protection and the BMW X5 Security Plus.

However, some publications suggest that the luxury car maker offers several Guard variants of some of its models. This includes the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard, the S 600 Pullman Guard, the E Guard, and the G 500 Guard.

The listed models seem to be on the older side, though. So, if you want the latest version of the venerable G-Wagon, whether it's the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 or the AMG G 63, but need enhanced protection, you must find a third-party company that either sells armored versions of these models or will add armor to one you already own.