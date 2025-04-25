Does Hinge Notify Users About Screenshots? How The Dating App Works
Hinge is one of the most popular dating apps that can help you find your life partner. Unlike other dating apps that heavily rely on photos to establish connections, Hinge gives priority to users' values and interests. Once you've found your match, you can start chatting with them using Hinge's messaging feature.
While chatting with them on Hinge, you may come across a situation where you feel it's right to take a screenshot of the chat. During such a situation, the first thought that might cross your mind is whether your match will be notified if you take a screenshot of the chat. You definitely wouldn't want to find yourself in an awkward situation trying to explain to your match why you were taking screenshots of their conversation. But worry not; Hinge will not notify the other person if you have taken a screenshot of the conversation you had with them on the platform.
Does Hinge notify of screenshots?
It doesn't matter whether you take a screenshot of your chat with a person or capture their profile; Hinge will not send a notification about it to that person. While this means you can take as many screenshots as you want, you should also care about the other person's privacy.
You can take a screenshot on Hinge the same way you take a screenshot on any other platform. If you have an iPhone with a home button, you can take a screenshot by pressing the home and power buttons simultaneously. On other iPhone models, like the iPhone 16, you can take a screenshot by pressing the volume down and power buttons simultaneously.
The process of taking a screenshot on Android varies from brand to brand. For instance, on some Android smartphones, you can simply swipe three fingers down from the top of the screen to take a screenshot. Whereas, in many other Android smartphones, like the Google Pixel 9, you can take a screenshot by pressing and holding the power and volume down buttons simultaneously.
Along with Hinge, other dating apps like Tinder and Bumble also don't notify users when the other person takes a screenshot of their chat or profile. Badoo is currently the only dating app that stops you from taking screenshots of in-app chats.