Does Hinge Notify Users About Screenshots? How The Dating App Works

It doesn't matter whether you take a screenshot of your chat with a person or capture their profile; Hinge will not send a notification about it to that person. While this means you can take as many screenshots as you want, you should also care about the other person's privacy.

You can take a screenshot on Hinge the same way you take a screenshot on any other platform. If you have an iPhone with a home button, you can take a screenshot by pressing the home and power buttons simultaneously. On other iPhone models, like the iPhone 16, you can take a screenshot by pressing the volume down and power buttons simultaneously.

The process of taking a screenshot on Android varies from brand to brand. For instance, on some Android smartphones, you can simply swipe three fingers down from the top of the screen to take a screenshot. Whereas, in many other Android smartphones, like the Google Pixel 9, you can take a screenshot by pressing and holding the power and volume down buttons simultaneously.

Along with Hinge, other dating apps like Tinder and Bumble also don't notify users when the other person takes a screenshot of their chat or profile. Badoo is currently the only dating app that stops you from taking screenshots of in-app chats.