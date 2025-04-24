Why Do LED Bulbs Glow When Turned Off?

LED bulbs have become quite common these days (here's what LED stands for), and you'll find them in street lights, factories, offices, and even in your home. One peculiar thing you may have noticed about LED bulbs is that they tend to glow for a while when you turn them off. That raises a question: why does this happen, and should you be worried about it?

You can save money switching to LED light bulbs, because they're more efficient, last much longer, and don't generate much heat, all because of how they work. They use just a little current, which passes through a microchip and illuminates a tiny diode. But when you turn off the LED bulb, there's still some amount of current in the circuit. Since LEDs require so little power to function, even that tiny current can cause the light to glow for a few seconds. This phenomenon is also likely to occur if you're using pulse width modulation control or a light dimmer switch to control how much electricity you're using.

Generally, this isn't a cause for concern, as the glow only lasts for a brief period. However, if you also notice buzzing sounds or other electrical problems, you should investigate further or have an electrician take a look.

