How To Use Subaru's Paddle Shifters (And Disadvantages To Look Out For)

Paddle shifters, levers you can find located behind the three and nine o'clock positions on your steering wheel, are my favorite aspect of many Subaru models. They allow you to take manual control over the car's continuously variable transmission (CVT), and can be used either in manual mode, or for small lengths of time in automatic mode. Unlike shifting a real gearbox, paddle shifting can be done without taking a hand off the wheel, seamlessly changing the engine speed. They're available in many Subarus including the WRX, Legacy, Forester, Impresza, Outback and Crosstrek. I first encountered them in the 2015 Subaru Crosstrek XV Hyrbid I've been driving for nearly a decade. Once I got used to paddle shifting, I found it to be so intuitive and fun that it became a must-have feature. But for those who are unfamiliar, it can feel a bit daunting at first.

Here, we'll cover not only how to operate the paddle shifters in your Subaru, but also the most optimal times to use them — as well as how to do so in a way that's safe for you and your vehicle. From navigating steep mountain hills and inclement weather to helping you navigate everyday traffic, paddle shifting is an underused but extremely versatile part of your car's feature set. As long as you use it correctly, paddle shifting will change the way you approach some of the most common driving situations. So, here's how to use Subaru's paddle shifters, why you might want to, and what to look out for when doing so.