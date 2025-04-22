Was The Red October A Real Soviet Submarine?

"The Hunt For Red October" is a Tom Clancy novel adapted into a 1990 movie starring Alec Baldwin and Sean Connery. It's about a Soviet ballistic-missile submarine that could run silently through the use of its "caterpillar drive" propulsion system, making it significantly difficult to track. As fun as the film and novel were, and as intriguing as the Red October was with its innovative propulsion system, it was mostly the result of Clancy's imagination. However, the class of submarine used was very real. Soviet Typhoon-class subs weren't just among the biggest, they were the biggest military submarines ever made. And high on the list of the best submarines of the Cold War era.

Advertisement

They didn't have the caterpillar drive, but a sub of the Typhoon class was outfitted with luxurious amenities for its crew of 160 to enjoy, including a sauna, swimming pool, and a gymnasium. It also had two parallel pressure hulls surrounded by the outer hull. This beast of a vessel was 566 feet long and 76 feet wide. By comparison, America's Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine has a hull only 42 feet wide.

It carried 20 RSM-52 submarine-launched ballistic missiles — the Red October was said to carry six more than the real Typhoon-class subs — and was powered by two pressurized-water nuclear reactors that could propel it to 27 knots while submerged. And while "The Hunt for Red October" is a work of fiction, there are some small details based in reality.

Advertisement