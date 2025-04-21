Who Makes LiTime Batteries And Where Are They Made?

LiTime lithium batteries are manufactured by Shenzhen LiTime Technology Co., Ltd, a company with over 14 years of experience in lithium battery production and renewable energy solutions. Formerly known as Ampere Time, the company underwent a full rebranding in late 2022, signaling a renewed focus on innovation, quality control, and market expansion. Despite the name change, the manufacturer behind the brand remains the same, and so does the engineering.

Production takes place in facilities in China, where the company utilizes automated assembly lines, AI-powered defect detection, and 12-point inspection systems. These high-tech processes aren't just for show; they help ensure every battery meets international standards and lives up to its rated performance. Each unit is built using automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells known for their stability, safety, and extended cycle life with over 4,000 full-depth cycles. This aims to solve one of the biggest disadvantages of lithium batteries, which is degradation over time.

While LiTime doesn't disclose the exact locations of its plants, it sources raw materials from global suppliers and operates under ISO-certified protocols, adhering to quality standards that align with UL 1642, CE, RoHS, and UN38.3 certifications. That attention to detail has earned the brand a growing reputation in the U.S. and beyond, especially in markets like RV travel, marine electronics, solar power, and backup energy systems (that you use to survive power outages).

