Why Do Race Cars Have An X On Headlights? Here's Why They're Taped

The "X" made of tape on older vehicles' headlights likely will not do much if a crash occurs. While it's meant to hold the headlight in place and keep glass from scattering on the track, research doesn't support the practice of taping glass — and headlights are probably no different.

The Hurricane Research Division went so far as to call taping up glass "a waste of effort, time, and tape." Why? Taping a window doesn't give it any extra strength or added reinforcement, especially when faced with something intense like hurricane winds or fast-moving projectiles. In this same sense, taping an "X" on a glass headlight would likely do nothing to protect against a run-in with another vehicle careening down the track.

Flash CEO Leslie Chap-Henderson told Fox that the practice could even be deadly during a storm: "Putting tape or other sticky substances on glass can make the glass itself larger. So when it breaks, it makes the shards larger and it can injure and, in some documented cases, has caused fatalities." Despite this, classic car owners can't seem to get over taping up their headlights, whether it's in hopes of making the track safer or because it just looks cool.

