Why Most Semi-Trucks Don't Have Synchronized Transmissions

While automatic transmissions have their benefits, plenty of semi drivers prefer to shift gears themselves. Mastering the art of smoothly shifting a semi truck's manual transmission is no small feat, and can take years to perfect. Among truckers, being able to shift gears smoothly is considered a badge of honor and differentiates the most experienced drivers from those who are newer to the profession. Part of the reason that American semi truck manual transmissions are notoriously difficult to shift is that most are unsynchronized, meaning the driver has to manually match the revs between shifts.

In Europe, synchronized manual transmissions are much more common, and they help make the learning curve less daunting for newer drivers. Despite being the more accessible choice, synchronized transmissions haven't caught on in America. Given the rising popularity of automatic transmissions, they will likely never become as popular stateside as they are in Europe, either. That's partly down to American drivers' perceptions of synchronized transmissions, but it's also because there are other appealing options available.