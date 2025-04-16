Why It's Useful To Have Two Blades On A Swiss Army Knife

Of all the tools and attachments on your Swiss Army knife, the blade may be the most perplexing addition. Maybe not the blade itself necessarily, but why there are two of them. Chances are your swiss army knife has a long blade at one end and a shorter one at the other. While having two may seem a bit redundant at first, there's good reason for the existence of both blades.

Advertisement

The primary benefit of having two blades is that it extends the lifespan of tool itself. While Swiss Army knives are made to take a good bit of abuse and have a diverse array of uses, they, like every tool, will eventually wear out. This is most certainly the case for the blade, which will naturally lose its sharpness overtime. While every aspect of your knife has its purpose, the blade is arguably the most important element, so it makes sense to have two as a way to preserve its functionality. Many users will employ the longer blade as their primary tool and bust out the secondary smaller blade when the other one is worn out. This not only allows for a greater level of conveinence, but also adds to the economical aspect of your Swiss Army knife, as instead of having to buy a new one when your blade goes dull, you can simply switch to the other blade.

Advertisement

However, this only scratches the surface of what each of these blades is capable of. Longtime Swiss Army knife users have proven that each side possesses its own range of versatile functions worth diving into.