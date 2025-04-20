How To Open An Xbox Series X Controller (The Right Way)

The fourth generation of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X, has been on the market for some time. While it hasn't quite measured up to the sales numbers of its contemporary, the PlayStation 5, there's still a lot to be said for Microsoft's latest console. It's graphically impressive, features a strong library of games and apps, and the has a lot of underused features and functions worth checking out.

The Series X controller has also made waves online, earning praise and recommendations from professional sources and casual gamers alike. Some folks even attest that it's an excellent choice for PC gaming thanks to its layout customization and comfort. With that said, the Xbox Series X controller isn't a perfect piece of machinery. It's prone to malfunction, with frustration-inducing problems such as thumbstick drift and unresponsive buttons rearing their ugly heads. While some may look at these issues and think it's time to replace their controller or take it somewhere for repairs, others might be eager to crack it open and see what's going on.

If your Xbox Series X controller isn't working and you want to fix it, you may have to open it up. Doing so the right way isn't too difficult, nor is it time-consuming. Here's how it's done.

