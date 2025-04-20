How To Open An Xbox Series X Controller (The Right Way)
The fourth generation of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X, has been on the market for some time. While it hasn't quite measured up to the sales numbers of its contemporary, the PlayStation 5, there's still a lot to be said for Microsoft's latest console. It's graphically impressive, features a strong library of games and apps, and the has a lot of underused features and functions worth checking out.
The Series X controller has also made waves online, earning praise and recommendations from professional sources and casual gamers alike. Some folks even attest that it's an excellent choice for PC gaming thanks to its layout customization and comfort. With that said, the Xbox Series X controller isn't a perfect piece of machinery. It's prone to malfunction, with frustration-inducing problems such as thumbstick drift and unresponsive buttons rearing their ugly heads. While some may look at these issues and think it's time to replace their controller or take it somewhere for repairs, others might be eager to crack it open and see what's going on.
If your Xbox Series X controller isn't working and you want to fix it, you may have to open it up. Doing so the right way isn't too difficult, nor is it time-consuming. Here's how it's done.
The disassembly process is pretty straightforward
Before opening an Xbox Series X controller, there are some preliminaries to address. First, you want to gather up some tools, those being a small pry tool and both T6 and T8 screwdriver bits. With those in hand, you then want to remove any batteries — or the rechargeable battery pack – from their compartment. Once that's done, hold down the power button to run any residual energy out of the controller. Now, you're ready to crack this thing open.
- Use the pry tool to remove the grip panels along the sides of the controller. Slide it in along the edge and carefully lift toward them. You should hear a click as the tabs come free.
- With both side panels removed, use the screwdriver to remove the four screws that are situated underneath.
- In the battery compartment beneath the warning sticker is one more screw. Peel away the sticker and remove it just as you did the previous four.
- Carefully lift off the front and back plates, which should now be completely detached from the controller.
From here, you should have access to any component you might need to repair or replace. The thumbsticks lift right out, components like bumpers can be pried out, and the motherboard and trigger caps can be unscrewed and removed. Once your work is done, just perform the aforementioned steps in reverse to put your controller back together. It's all pretty simple, but once you start messing with internal components, things can get stressful in a hurry.
What are the risks to opening an Xbox Series X controller?
It should be said that if you plan on opening up your Xbox Series X controller, you should know what you're doing. These controllers aren't cheap, after all, so if you go in to fix a minor issue but aren't sure how, you could make the problem worse or ruin the controller altogether. Failed fixes for stick drift could make it more apparent while you play, getting the motherboard dirty or damaging it can cause controllers to suddenly shut down or reboot, and damaged internal wiring can result in problems like the inability to connect to the console. On top of all of that, should you be concerned about voiding your controller's warranty?
If your controller is under warranty, you might worry that opening it and tampering with the warning sticker would void it. Fortunately, neither Microsoft nor any other company in the United States is allowed to enforce such policies. Warranty-voiding stickers are unenforceable by law in the U.S., with the Federal Trade Commission calling them "anti-competitive." In fact, no countries have explicit laws stipulating that removing stickers or tampering with products automatically results in a revoked warranty. Still, as established, opening your Xbox Series X controller is something to be done entirely at your own risk.
In an era where video game technology has become increasingly expensive, it's good to know how to take apart and fix up what you have. In an ideal world, you wouldn't have to open your Xbox Series X controller for repairs. However, if you're confident, you can open yours and repair whatever may be malfunctioning.