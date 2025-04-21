Can You Charge A Tesla With A Generator?

Multiple Tesla users on YouTube have tried charging their EVs with portable power stations like EcoFlow and Bluetti and fuel-based generators like Generac. Yes, the Teslas do accept these power sources and start charging themselves. But charging by generator isn't a simple plug-and-forget like it normally is with your home wall charger or an outdoor Supercharger. There are some complexities to the process.

Probably the biggest consideration of all is the use of a ground bonding plug. When you buy a generator, they're typically not grounded out of the box — there's no connection running from the machine to the earth. Unfortunately, the Tesla Mobile Connector doesn't work if the power source isn't grounded. Even if you plug it in, its green light stays off and the red light flashes twice. That means it couldn't detect any ground, and your EV won't start charging at all.

This is where the ground bonding plug comes in. What it does is form a bond between the generator's neutral and ground lines. Although this isn't proper grounding, as it doesn't connect the generator to the earth, the Mobile Connector is tricked into thinking that it is and green lights the charging process. But, of course, there's a catch: a simple ground bonding plug is likely unsafe, and in case of any unwanted circuit fault or power surge, your EV might end up damaged.

Another major thing to keep in mind when charging your Tesla with a generator is the charge current. You might need to reduce it, just so it stays within the generator's output capacity. However, a low current will make your EV charge longer than usual — you might be waiting a good while before you even reach a significant battery level.