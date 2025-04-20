The Navy's Military Sealift Command Explained: Why It Uses Civilians Instead Of Sailors

When you see ships carrying American troops and matériel, you expect them to be owned and operated by the U.S. Navy. However, some of the ships that carry the fuel, supplies, and other matériel the Army, Navy, and Air Force need are instead under the Military Sealift Command.

The Military Sealift Command is commanded by a U.S. Naval officer — currently Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck — but it's mostly staffed civilians, called civil service mariners. Furthermore, instead of carrying the USS prefix given to the names of U.S. Navy combat ships, the names of Military Sealift Command ships begin with USNS, which stands for United States Naval Ship. Although they're still government-owned, they're crewed by civilians, aren't armed, and are not commissioned. Because of this, they are considered non-combatant civilian ships.

But why did the U.S. establish the Military Sealift Command in the first place? And why did it replace Navy sailors with civil service mariners?