How Much Do Prescription Lenses Cost For Ray-Ban Smart Glasses?

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have been all the rage since their introduction in 2021, and for one good reason: the features you might frequently use on your phone now conveniently live on your glasses. The device lets you privately listen to music, use voice controls, ask AI for help, and capture videos and pictures, all without pulling out your mobile. But even with these advanced technologies, Ray-Ban Meta is still a pair of glasses and should function as one at the end of the day. If that's so, can they then be fitted with prescription lenses for users who need them?

Fortunately, yes. Just like how Apple's Vision Pro works with prescription lenses, Ray-Ban smart glasses can also come with corrective lenses and support a range of -6.00 to +4.00 diopters. There are two ways to get these prescription lenses. You can either buy a new pair with the Rx lenses already preinstalled, or keep your current frame and just swap out the flat lenses for prescription ones. For the latter option, you'd need to drop by a certified retailer to have the lenses replaced.

If you're getting a new pair, though, it's quick and easy to do so online. All the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — save for the Coperni Limited Edition frame — are available with corrective lenses upon purchase. Price-wise, the prescription lenses for Ray-Ban smart glasses can cost between $275 and $885. But the exact number largely depends on several lens features like vision needs and lens type.

