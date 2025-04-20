How Much Do Prescription Lenses Cost For Ray-Ban Smart Glasses?
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have been all the rage since their introduction in 2021, and for one good reason: the features you might frequently use on your phone now conveniently live on your glasses. The device lets you privately listen to music, use voice controls, ask AI for help, and capture videos and pictures, all without pulling out your mobile. But even with these advanced technologies, Ray-Ban Meta is still a pair of glasses and should function as one at the end of the day. If that's so, can they then be fitted with prescription lenses for users who need them?
Fortunately, yes. Just like how Apple's Vision Pro works with prescription lenses, Ray-Ban smart glasses can also come with corrective lenses and support a range of -6.00 to +4.00 diopters. There are two ways to get these prescription lenses. You can either buy a new pair with the Rx lenses already preinstalled, or keep your current frame and just swap out the flat lenses for prescription ones. For the latter option, you'd need to drop by a certified retailer to have the lenses replaced.
If you're getting a new pair, though, it's quick and easy to do so online. All the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — save for the Coperni Limited Edition frame — are available with corrective lenses upon purchase. Price-wise, the prescription lenses for Ray-Ban smart glasses can cost between $275 and $885. But the exact number largely depends on several lens features like vision needs and lens type.
What kind of prescription lenses are available for Ray-Ban smart glasses
Before getting into the specifics of how much it costs to get Rx lenses for your Ray-Ban smart glasses, it's important to understand what options are available first. This way, you'll know exactly how to choose the most suitable pair.
Ray-Ban's corrective lenses are highly customizable based on your vision needs and preferred lens type, thickness, and add-on treatments. The lenses come in two standard options: single vision and progressive. If you have just one correctable vision problem, go with single vision. But if you need help with both nearsightedness and farsightedness, the progressive lenses are the better fit.
For the lens type, you can select from four varieties. There's the plain Clear lens, which is colorless and features scratch resistance, UV protection, and anti-reflective coating, which are standard on the other lens types, too. You can also optionally select smudge resistance on all lenses. The Blue-violet Light Filter lens prevents harmful blue light from electronic devices from reaching your eyes. The Sun lens offers different colors and tints, some of which are polarized. And finally, the Transitions Light Intelligent Lens is photochromic and turns dark when out in the sun.
If you're concerned about your lenses being too thick for your liking, you can also choose from three lens thickness. Slim is for lenses between +2.00 and -2.00, Thin for +4.00 to -4.00, and Extra Thin for anything higher than +4.00 or lower than -4.00.
How expensive can Rx lenses for Ray-Ban smart glasses get
The price of the prescription lenses for your Ray-Ban Meta glasses varies depending on your customizations. Here's a breakdown of how much each of the lens types cost based on what vision needs you picked. Much like any glasses retailer, the single vision variants are less expensive than their progressive counterparts — in this case, by about $175.
- Clear: $275 for single-vision, $450 for progressive
- Blue-violet Light Filter: $350 for single-vision, $525 for progressive
- Sun: $350 to $425 for single-vision, $525 to $600 for progressive (price differs per color)
- Transitions Light Intelligent Lenses: $535 for single-vision, $710 for progressive (some color options are an extra $20 charge)
Meanwhile, the lens thickness costs the same regardless of your chosen vision needs and lens type. Slim is already included for free in every pair of lenses, but you can switch to either Thin for $75 or Extra Thin for $200. The optional anti-smudge lens treatment adds $50 to your total. With all that being said, you could easily spend upwards of $300 just for the prescription lenses — yes, the frame is an additional charge, so check if the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses are even worth the cost.
If you're on a budget, you can try online retailers like VR Wave and UseMyFrame. The prescription lenses for the Ray-Ban smart glasses here are a lot cheaper, going as low as $80. Keep in mind, though, that these aren't certified resellers. That means the lenses might not be 100% the same as the authentic Ray-Ban ones, and you might not get as many customizations as on the official site.