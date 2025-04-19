When And Why Mazda Stopped Making Pickup Trucks In The US

Mazda is one of the world's most respected car companies and has been at the forefront of automotive technology, owing to its long-term development of the rotary engine and, more recently, its SkyActiv engine systems. Well known for the Miata and RX series of sports cars, Mazda has a considerable global presence, and has been a popular brand in the United States since starting operations in the country back in 1971. Despite its long presence in the U.S., Mazda ceased the production and sales of its pickup trucks for the American market in 2009.

The decision of Mazda to end the production and sales of its trucks in the U.S. was a result of the declining sales of its pickup trucks, which only totaled 1,319 units sold in 2008. This was a minuscule figure compared to its nearest competitor Ford, which sold 65,872 units of its Ranger in the same year. This low figure was part of Mazda's general issues in America, as it suffered a 14% decrease in total sales during 2008.

In addition to its dwindling sales, another reason for Mazda to stop making trucks was the 25% tariff on light trucks its pickups were subject to. Enacted in 1964, Proclamation 3564, also called the Chicken Tax, imposed a 25% tax on items including potato starch, dextrin, brandy, and light trucks. This meant that foreign car companies, including Mazda, had to pay a premium to sell pickups in the United States.

