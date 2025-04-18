Why Do Tugboats Have Tires On Them? Here's What They're For

This is where fendering systems come in. At their core, these systems are designed to absorb and distribute impact energy. This prevents damage to both the tug and the vessel it's working with. Tires are one of the most accessible and flexible fendering solutions available, and their round shape, thick rubber makeup, and ability to compress and deform under pressure make them perfect for absorbing shocks.

Because tires can conform around curves, they're able to spread contact forces over a wider area. This reduces the chance of either vessel sustaining damage during contact and also offers a forgiving surface for tugboat operators to work against. While some tugboats use more advanced fendering systems made from molded or laminated rubber, tires are a surprisingly effective and sustainable alternative.

Aircraft tires are the tire of choice for a decent portion of tugboat operators. Unlike conventional truck tires, which are primarily built for vertical loads, aircraft tires are designed to resist compression from multiple angles, making them better suited for side impact protection on workboats.

