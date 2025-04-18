Why Do Tugboats Sometimes Push Instead Of Pull?

Some of the marine terminology can get confusing and many conflate distinct types of watercrafts together. For instance, there are many differences between a tugboat vs. a towboat. However, what can't be underestimated is the importance of these small but powerful means to help ensure the safety of mariners and goods. According to UN Trade & Development, water transport of goods and materials is central to the economies of countries across the globe, with more than 80% of global trade volume hauled across the seas. Tugboats and towboats are there to help maneuver these larger vessels along the correct path.

In general, you might see a tugboat pushing a large vessel instead of pulling it, because it's more productive from an energy expenditure perspective. Large barges can also waver from center laterally when being towed, so some situations call for pushing, which provides a greater amount of control.

With the ability to more finely articulate a ships movement with pushing, you'll find tugboats employing this method in more congested waterways. These tugboats often feature bows equipped with large bumpers and more robust hulls to handle the rigors of coming into direct contact with huge ships.