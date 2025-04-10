Most Online Shoppers Have No Clue How Expensive 'Bargain' Tech Imports Are About To Get

One of the more affordable methods of getting tech at discount prices has traditionally been to buy it online. Brick-and-mortar stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Micro Center occasionally offer some tempting sales, but it's hard to compete with a global market that can ship you the component you need from anywhere in the world. It appears that the entire tech landscape is about to change, however.

Prices on 'bargain' tech imports, including everything from earbuds and smart devices to computer components and gaming hardware, are likely about to surge due to the new U.S. Tariff policy implemented by President Donald J. Trump. His most recent executive order was issued on April 9, and has placed a 90-day suspension on a majority of the tariffs that he recently put in place, with one notable exception: China.

While goods shipped from many of the United States' other trading partners will be getting a three-month reprieve, Chinese goods will see increased import fees–dramatically driving up the importer's costs. This, in turn, is likely to drive up their market price. These Tariffs will affect several industries, including several car brands and tool manufacturers like Harbor Freight, but it's going to be a particularly big issue for tech lovers. A substantial portion of the tech goods on the market are either made in China or made with components that were made in China.

