Can You Put An Allison Transmission On A Gas Truck?

Allison has actively expanded into gas truck applications in response to growing demand from fleets that want the performance of diesel without the emissions or costs. Putting an Allison transmission in a gas truck is not only possible, it's already being done by major manufacturers. Mitsubishi Fuso, for example, launched its gasoline-powered FE Series cabover trucks with the Allison 1000 Series automatic transmission as standard. These Class 4 and 5 trucks pair a 6.0L V8 gas engine with a commercial-grade Allison transmission that boosts fuel efficiency and performance.

Allison's 1000 Series isn't just for Fuso trucks. It has also been installed in GM vehicles like the Chevy Silverado with Duramax diesel engines, and it's capable of being paired with gasoline or alternative fuel engines thanks to its torque converter and fuel-agnostic design. The transmission includes advanced features like FuelSense 2.0 and DynActive shifting, which optimize gear changes based on real-time driving conditions. This helps improve fuel efficiency by up to 6% depending on the application.