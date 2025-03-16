Can You Put An Allison Transmission On A Cummins?

Cummins engines are popular because of their reputation for reliability and undemanding maintenance and the availability of upgrades. Due to the robust design and plentitude of aftermarket parts, it's tempting to make improvements to an already-capable Cummins engine. A popular upgrade is to swap out the stock transmission for a different unit. This can make your truck more versatile and fuel-efficient or better suited for a particular purpose. Allison-branded transmissions can definitely be used with Cummins diesel engines, and Allison has even partnered with Cummins to produce transmissions for their low-emissions engines.

Allison transmissions that fit with Cummins engines include the Allison 1000 series that comes behind many of GM's Duramax diesel-powered trucks. The 3000 series Allison automatic is found in sanitation, utility, and emergency vehicles and public buses. The Allison 4000 series is used for heavy-duty vehicles including buses, construction equipment, and military vehicles, while the TC 10 series is made for heavy-load carrying vehicles like tractor trailers. For pickup truck owners, an Allison transmission can be a big upgrade over the stock unit. Many Ram trucks come with Cummins engines and 68RFE six-speed units made by Chrysler, and the 68RFE's maximum torque capacity is 750 lb-ft. The six-speed Allison 1000 series transmission can handle up to 900 lb-ft.

