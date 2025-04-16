Why Your Car Alarm Might Be Going Off For (Seemingly) No Reason

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2024, there were a total of 850,708 vehicles stolen across the country. Not only can a car alarm be a theft deterrent, causing a would-be thief to look elsewhere, but in some cases, it can provide some insurance discounts. This enhanced security technology isn't only useful when your vehicle is empty and parked, as you may have a valet mode on your car.

While an anti-theft alarm system is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your older car, it can also become a source of frustration in some instances. As you may have witnessed first-hand in a parking lot, not every siren from a car alarm is due to an attempted theft; sometimes an alarm triggers with absolutely no one in the immediate vicinity.

While it may seem random, car alarms falsely sound off due to specific issues such as dirty or faulty sensors, and low vehicle batteries, among others. In some cases, you could actually be responsible, which is why it's important to be familiar with what the panic button on your car key fob is for.