Why Your Car Alarm Might Be Going Off For (Seemingly) No Reason
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, in 2024, there were a total of 850,708 vehicles stolen across the country. Not only can a car alarm be a theft deterrent, causing a would-be thief to look elsewhere, but in some cases, it can provide some insurance discounts. This enhanced security technology isn't only useful when your vehicle is empty and parked, as you may have a valet mode on your car.
While an anti-theft alarm system is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your older car, it can also become a source of frustration in some instances. As you may have witnessed first-hand in a parking lot, not every siren from a car alarm is due to an attempted theft; sometimes an alarm triggers with absolutely no one in the immediate vicinity.
While it may seem random, car alarms falsely sound off due to specific issues such as dirty or faulty sensors, and low vehicle batteries, among others. In some cases, you could actually be responsible, which is why it's important to be familiar with what the panic button on your car key fob is for.
Incorrect door lock or trunk latch sensor readings can set-off the alarm
There are sensors in the doors and trunk, which are designed to register whether they are in an "ajar" or "closed" state. Unfortunately, elements like dirt or moisture can interfere with the door lock or trunk hatch sensors and their ability to correctly identify whether they're open or not. In addition, these components can also malfunction, sending out the wrong message. When the sensors are affected by debris or are defective, the two door states (ajar or closed) can periodically alternate, causing the alarm to trigger at random intervals.
There are ways to test each sensor, and mechanics can hook up certain advanced vehicle diagnostic scanners to troubleshoot your car's security module. Once connected, some of these tools can display real-time status from each sensor, allowing technicians to open and close the doors and trunk, to verify the sensors are functioning properly. Of course, a mechanic isn't your only option, as the Icon T8 Professional Intelligent Diagnostic Scanner can help you troubleshoot door lock sensors from your driveway and is one of the new Harbor Freight tools every home mechanic will want.
Your car is trying to warn you about a low battery
While not always the case, some anti-theft alarms can register a drop in voltage from the battery, and this activates the siren. For example, Infiniti explains that frequent car alarms going off without a discernible reason could be due to either a battery at the end of its life or a bad connection at the terminals.
Fortunately, the state of your battery can be easily verified with a voltameter, which will indicate if there has been a decrease in voltage. A typical car battery that's fully charged should register at around 12.6 volts with the engine off. If the unit is running low on juice, you might want to consider one of these four cheap car battery brands that actually last, according to reviews.
However, the battery itself may be fine, but perhaps you have picked up some corrosion around the terminals, which are impeding a good connection. In that case, a product like the TKDMR Battery Terminal Cleaners can help break up material and prevent additional build-up with anti-corrosion washers. While seemingly false car alarms can be irritating, in the case of a battery issue, without such a notification, the problem will continue to escalate. Being stranded away from home with a car that won't start is far more inconvenient than the blare of an anti-theft siren.