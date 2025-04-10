Can You Use The Owlet Smart Sock 2 Without The App? (And Has It Been Discontinued?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the better part of the past decade, new parents have used Owlet branded products to track the general well-being of their babies. More recently, they've used the Smart Sock 2 to monitor their child's heart rate and blood oxygen level and receive notifications in the event of potentially dangerous changes.

If you're unfamiliar with the Owlet Smart Sock, it's a sock-like device that wraps around a child's foot and, through an on-board sensor, reports vital stats back to a base of operations which, in turn, delivers them to a mobile app. The home base and app then, in turn, alert parents to drops or spikes in heart rate and oxygen level, providing an invaluable early warning that even the best of nanny cams or converted Apple Watch monitor cannot. However, as of April 7, 2025, the device's ability to function has significantly changed, with Owlet disabling Smart Sock 2's ability to connect to the internet.

The move was made in response to a notice from the United States Food and Drug Administration regarding the functionality of Owlet's Smart Sock 2. The move to disable the device's internet capabilities has made it impossible to track specific stats through the app, as a connection is required for such reports. However, since Smart Sock 2 is essentially a plug-and-play device, it is still fully functional. So, even if you can't track specifics on the app, you should still get visual alerts through the device's home base whenever worrisome changes are detected.

