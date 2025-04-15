BMW M57 Vs. Audi 3.0 V6: Which Engine Makes More Power, And What Mods Are Owners Doing?

Both Audi and BMW have long, storied histories of making powerful six-cylinder engines. However, one of BMW's best was also one that flies a little bit under the radar, particularly in the U.S. — the BMW M57 engine.

In its final iteration, the twin-turbo diesel engine even gives one of Audi's most renowned performance engines a run for its money — the 3.0-liter V6 that's been supercharged, turbocharged, and stuffed under the hood of models ranging from the Q7 to the S4, and nearly everything in between. As enthusiasts got their hands on the BMW M57 engine, modification became a logical step forward.

The same goes for the Audi 3.0-liter V6. When you consider that both have been around for over fifteen years — making parts and knowledge plentiful — they become cornerstone selections for enthusiasts looking for big power numbers and a luxurious ride. That said, the BMW M57 engine and Audi 3.0-liter Turbo Fuel Stratified Injection (TFSI) engines can deliver very differently on expectations.

