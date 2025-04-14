Harley-Davidson Twin Cam 103 Vs. Milwaukee Eight 107: What's The Difference?

Harley-Davidson. That's as American as it gets. There's nothing like the feeling you get when you see a massive Harley parked out on the driveway on a Saturday afternoon, gleaming under the weekend sun. These bikes are cherished not only in the U.S. but also worldwide, providing a wide range of options that can thrill even the most dedicated motorcycle critic. However, while many know Harley for its immaculate line-up of hogs, from your Softails, Road Kings, and Road Glides, others know it for that and more. See, as much as Harley-Davidson is about its motorcycles, the company also has a reputation for its expertise in engine manufacturing.

When business partners and close friends William Harley and Arthur Davidson were starting out, they tinkered with single-cylinder engines meant to power motorized bicycles. It is this effort that bore the famed V-Twin, a well-crafted piece of equipment whose very essence remains today. From there, Harley debuted several engines over the decades, from the Panhead, Knucklehead, and Shovelhead down to the Evolution and Revolution engines. However, although all these engines are special in their own right, a few of them have as much presence as the Twin Cam 103 and Milwaukee Eight 107, nuanced beasts that have carried most Harleys through the 2010s.

These two engines differ in several ways, such as their displacements and number of camshafts. Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Eight is superior in various aspects, offering better management of heat, noise, and vibration, improved acceleration, and greater overall power. Let's go over these engines against each other to see how they stack up.

