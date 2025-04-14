Can Smart Smoke Detectors Actually Call 911?

Smoke detectors are a critical first line of defense in home safety, alerting residents to danger before smoke and flames spread. Using loud alarms to signal trouble, traditional smoke detectors can sometimes blink red, which may lead to confusion about whether or not you're truly in danger. But as technology advances, smart smoke detectors are changing the game by offering real-time alerts and remote monitoring. But can they go one step further and actually call 911 in an emergency?

While the technology for smart smoke detectors is far superior to their earlier counterparts, calling 911 directly is still up to you, unless your unit is connected to a monitoring service. Brands like Cove offer a smart smoke detector and 24/7 monitoring, which means if the alarm goes off, their team will contact emergency services for you. Cove will first attempt to confirm the emergency through the system's control panel in the home by a text message and through a phone call. If you can't be reached, that's when the fire department will be called.

The same service is offered by Ring, which will try to reach your first emergency contact if the alarm goes off. If there's no answer, the fire department will then be contacted. Ring will attempt to reach your contacts again to let them know help is on the way.

