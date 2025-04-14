What Are The Metal Rods On An Airplane's Wings Called And What Do They Do?

It could be said that the invention of the airplane is the ultimate triumph of mankind's ingenuity over the forces of nature. Despite our own lack of wings, we took to the skies and made it one of our primary means of travel. Nature, however, tends to be a bit vindictive at times. Even after we successfully got planes up in the air and figured out safe, long-distance air travel, there are always a few more curveballs nature can throw at us.

For example, consider the presence of electricity in the sky. We're not just talking about storms and thunderbolts; the mere movement of a plane through the air at high speed generates quite a bit of static electricity through friction. If that energy were left to run amok, it could hinder or damage a plane's vital electronic components, endangering passengers and crew. It's for this reason that modern airplanes are equipped with a vital element to safely intercept and disperse that ambient energy. For something so important, it's a deceptively low-profile piece of equipment: a handful of small metal rods on the wings known as static wicks.