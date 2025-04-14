Are Kei Trucks Considered Classic Cars? Here's What You Need To Know

Even the best Japanese kei trucks are getting old, and as more of these compact workhorses pass the 25-year mark, owners and buyers want to know: are they considered classic cars? The answer depends on how you define "classic."

Legally, yes. Many kei trucks qualify for classic or antique registration in the U.S. based on age. That opens doors for easier importing and, sometimes, cheaper insurance. But while they may be "classic" on paper, kei trucks don't always get the same respect as traditional classic cars from insurers and state regulators. They were built for practical use, not as icons of design or performance, which makes their status in collector circles debatable.

Still, kei trucks have started to earn respect for their quirkiness and nostalgic value, especially with younger enthusiasts looking for something affordable and different. Only recently have they started to earn recognition at car shows and auctions. For instance, at the Illinois Railway Museum's 33rd Annual Vintage Transport Extravaganza, a participant noted having the only kei vehicle among a vast array of classic cars, indicating their rarity at such gatherings. A 1997 Honda Acty was also featured at a Mecum auction in Houston, signaling that they're beginning to gain traction with mainstream collectors.

As this new wave of interest shapes car culture, it's also reshaping the standards for what qualifies as a classic. Let's take a closer look at where kei trucks actually stand — on paper, in the market, and in the eyes of collectors and insurers.