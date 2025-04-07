The Zelle App Is Being Discontinued: Here's What That Means For You

If you've picked up your phone looking to transfer funds to a friend or business acquaintance using the Zelle app lately, you probably noticed you were not able to do so. That's because the Zelle app is not currently functional, and it's not likely not going to be up and running anytime soon, as the company has officially shut it down. The shutdown of the standalone Zelle app went into effect on April 1, 2025.

As it is, the downfall of the free to use money transfer app shouldn't have come as any particular surprise to those who've been watching the news. After all, Zelle announced its plans to kill its free app back in October 2024. Despite what some may believe, the move was indeed made prior to the 2024 lawsuit filed against the company by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That suit alleged that Zelle's parent company JPMorgan Chase and other financial institutions had skipped certain safety measures needed to protect users from scammers using phony accounts.

The case against Zelle has been dropped as of March 5, 2025. Given the timeline of the suit and app announcement, it's probable the two events had little to do with each other. According to Zelle bosses, the app met its end in large part because not many people have been using it since its 2017 launch. Whatever the case may be, there are some things Zelle users might need to consider now that the app is dead.

